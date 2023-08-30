Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man dead, woman critical after West Memphis apartment shooting, police say

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

At 3:41 p.m., police received a call stating that two people had been shot at The Ridge Apartments located at 210 West Jackson Avenue.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. EMS made the scene and began life-saving measures on both victims, but the man succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Marquavious Morris of West Memphis.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division made the scene to begin their investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Criminal Investigative Division at 870-732-7554.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crittenden County CrimeStoppers at 870-732-7444 where you can earn up to $2,000 for information leading up to a felony arrest.

