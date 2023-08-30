Man arrested, accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested a man they say shot his pregnant girlfriend and fled the scene after the altercation.

On August 29, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence on North Watkins Street.

Two officers were near the area when they heard nearly 20 gunshots fired.

When they arrived at North Watkins Street, they were stopped by the pregnant victim who’d informed them that she had been shot in her upper left shoulder and was 36 weeks pregnant.

While at the residence, officers contacted the uncle of the victim, who informed them that he witnessed the altercation between the victim and her boyfriend, Serggio Campbell.

The pregnant victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Campbell was arrested on August 30, 2023.

There is no information on charges or bond at this time.

