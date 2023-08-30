Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Less humid late week with clouds and a small shower chance over the holiday weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was muggy most of the day, but a weak front will make it less muggy tonight and tomorrow. Expect any clouds to clear by sunset, just in time to check out the Supermoon rise around 8 PM.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s in out-lying areas to mid 60s in Memphis. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with more sunshine. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Highs will be close to 90 on Friday with clouds mixing with sun. Lows will be in the low 70s Friday night.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Becoming mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 70s. There could be a stray downpour at anytime. That trend will continue into Labor Day on Monday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The crime scene in Southaven
Man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Breezy and below average afternoons to round out the work week
Another afternoon with highs slightly below average, into the upper 80s, but a bit breezier....
Breezy and below average next few afternoons
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
8/30 First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend