Less humid late week with clouds and a small shower chance over the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was muggy most of the day, but a weak front will make it less muggy tonight and tomorrow. Expect any clouds to clear by sunset, just in time to check out the Supermoon rise around 8 PM.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s in out-lying areas to mid 60s in Memphis. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with more sunshine. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Highs will be close to 90 on Friday with clouds mixing with sun. Lows will be in the low 70s Friday night.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Becoming mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 70s. There could be a stray downpour at anytime. That trend will continue into Labor Day on Monday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.