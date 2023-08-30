Less humid late week with clouds and a small shower chance over the holiday weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was muggy most of the day, but a weak front will make it less muggy tonight and tomorrow. Expect any clouds to clear by sunset, just in time to check out the Supermoon rise around 8 PM.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s in out-lying areas to mid 60s in Memphis. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with more sunshine. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Highs will be close to 90 on Friday with clouds mixing with sun. Lows will be in the low 70s Friday night.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Becoming mostly cloudy and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows in the 70s. There could be a stray downpour at anytime. That trend will continue into Labor Day on Monday.
