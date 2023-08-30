Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The crime scene in Southaven
Man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

A deputy in Wisconsin is being praised by the sheriff's department for saving a man from a...
Deputy cuts seat belt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
A Wisconsin deputy saved a suspected drunk driver from a burning car after the driver allegedly...
Deputy cuts seatbelt, pulls driver out of burning car after crash into home
This photo provided by Wiley Smith shows Fabian Nelson. Mississippi will have its first-ever...
Mississippi Democrat wins primary, set to become the state’s first openly gay lawmaker
Man arrested after shooting pregnant girlfriend
Man arrested, accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend, police say