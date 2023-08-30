Holly Springs murder suspect captured after allegedly cutting off ankle monitor before trial date

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A Holly Springs murder suspect who didn’t show up to court after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor has been captured in Corinth, Mississippi, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Dequan “Pee Wee” Hall is charged in the July 2022 death of 43-year-old Frankie Cathey, who was found dead inside a Holly Springs mobile home. Authorities say he was shot several times during a suspected robbery.

Hall was captured by the U.S. Marshals and Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force during a joint effort after law enforcement officials received a tip that he was in Corinth.

Hall was reportedly found hiding in an apartment closet and was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall was issued a bond and given an ankle monitor until his court date. He allegedly cut the monitor off before his Monday, August 21, murder trial.

Montrell Leevon Ramsey is also charged in this case.

