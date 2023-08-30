First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine looks to win out amid a mild, breezy northeast flow through mid-week in the Mid-South. Expect highs to top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s again. Wind gusts could peak around 25-30 mph at times as drier air filters in on the western far periphery of landfalling Idalia to our southeast. Locally, we’ll remain quiet through the day with lows falling, under mainly clear skies, into the upper 50s to lower & middle 60s.

THURSDAY: A cool start to kick off a bright and dry day across the Mid-South. Sunshine will do its part, but in the wake of the front Wednesday, expect highs to only manage the lower to middle 80s. Lows will roll back toward the lower and middle 60s by early Friday – though, a few spots could fall to the upper 50s again under mainly clear skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quickly, after several northerly breeze days – the winds will begin to turn more southerly as the Gulf of Mexico opens back up. Highs will start to climb quickly back around 90 for Friday; into the lower and middle 90s for the Labor Day holiday weekend. A few passing showers or storms can’t be ruled out – though, most will remain dry.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia will likely make a landfall in Florida Wednesday morning, as a ‘major’ storm. Storm surge impacts will likely impact much of the Gulf side of the Florida peninsula, in addition to torrential rain and wind impacts. After Idalia makes landfall in Florida, it’ll zoom northward along a stalled boundary toward Georgia and the Carolinas before turning eastward out to sea off eastern North Carolina and may linger offshore. Also in the Atlantic is Hurricane Franklin – beginning its turn toward the northeast, indirectly bringing large surf to the east coast and indirect bands of rain and wind to Bermuda – heading out to sea. Tropical Depression 10 remains well out to sea with no land impacts expected.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.