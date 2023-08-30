Endangered 1-year-old Mississippi boy found
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A missing child in Mississippi was found on Wednesday.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert was issued for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson, Hinds, Mississippi.
Kaiden has been located and found safe.
