Endangered 1-year-old Mississippi boy found

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A missing child in Mississippi was found on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert was issued for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson, Hinds, Mississippi.

Kaiden has been located and found safe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.