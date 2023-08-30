Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Endangered 1-year-old Mississippi boy found

Kaiden McCray
Kaiden McCray(Missi)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A missing child in Mississippi was found on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing child alert was issued for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson, Hinds, Mississippi.

Kaiden has been located and found safe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash

Latest News

Man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies
The scene on State Route 385 and Ridgeway Road.
One injured in 4-vehicle crash
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
8/30 First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend