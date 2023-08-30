Endangered 1-year-old boy missing in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered and missing child alert.

1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson, Hinds, Mississippi, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at about 3:30 p.m. on 100 Calhoun Street in Hinds County.

He’s described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

He is also believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, with Mississippi tag WAF 0212, traveling in an unknown direction, according to MBI.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kaiden McCray, contact Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or 911.

