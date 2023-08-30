Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defense ministry says

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday.(Kremlin.ru/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in the 18 months of fighting in Ukraine.

Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

The strike in Pskov started a massive fire and four Il-78 transport aircraft were damaged, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

Pskov regional Gov. Mikhail Vedernikov ordered all flights to and from the Pskov airport canceled Wednesday, citing the need to assess the damage during daylight.

Footage and images posted on social media overnight showed smoke billowing over the city of Pskov, and a large blaze. Vedernikov said there were no casualties, and the fire has been contained.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in...
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
Tennessee lawmakers wrap up special session
Patient accused of killing Mid-South hand surgeon appears in court
$1.7M in federal funding given to Memphis Hospitality Hub
18-year-old accused of giving high school student marijuana candy