Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

DOJ hosts public meeting to hear from Memphians concerning MPD

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Department of Justice continues to investigate the Memphis Police Department, they want to hear from you.

A public meeting will be on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The agency is currently investigating the department regarding complaints of excessive use of force, among other concerns.

DOJ officials say the death of Tyre Nichols was just the tip of the iceberg for their investigation.

Several calls and emails came into our newsroom shortly after the death of Tyre Nichols regarding complaints of excessive use of force and Memphis police officers.

DOJ officials are also investigating whether MPD uses unlawful traffic stops, searches, and arrests and if they participate in discriminatory policing based on race.

The death of Tyre Nichols after an alleged reckless driving traffic stop is just one of the cases being investigated by the Justice Department.

Nichols was pulled over in January and died a few days later after being beaten by several Memphis police officers.

The beating was captured on a body camera and spycam video.

MPD later determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

Five former officers are currently facing second-degree murder among other charges for his death.

Other death investigations, arrests, and cases handled by MPD are also a part of this investigation.

It is unclear when the investigation will end.

The DOJ wants to hear from you if you’ve experienced abusive treatment by Memphis police.

Call them at 888-473-3730 or email the DOJ at community.memphis@usdoj.gov.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Memphian won $100K Powerball prize
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
8/30 First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
Wynne Yellow Jackets
5 Star Story: Wynne rising
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
CrimeStoppers, Shelby County posts 12 murder cases for $10,000 each