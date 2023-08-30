DOJ hosts public meeting to hear from Memphians concerning MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Department of Justice continues to investigate the Memphis Police Department, they want to hear from you.

A public meeting will be on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the National Civil Rights Museum.

The agency is currently investigating the department regarding complaints of excessive use of force, among other concerns.

DOJ officials say the death of Tyre Nichols was just the tip of the iceberg for their investigation.

Several calls and emails came into our newsroom shortly after the death of Tyre Nichols regarding complaints of excessive use of force and Memphis police officers.

DOJ officials are also investigating whether MPD uses unlawful traffic stops, searches, and arrests and if they participate in discriminatory policing based on race.

The death of Tyre Nichols after an alleged reckless driving traffic stop is just one of the cases being investigated by the Justice Department.

Nichols was pulled over in January and died a few days later after being beaten by several Memphis police officers.

The beating was captured on a body camera and spycam video.

MPD later determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

Five former officers are currently facing second-degree murder among other charges for his death.

Other death investigations, arrests, and cases handled by MPD are also a part of this investigation.

It is unclear when the investigation will end.

The DOJ wants to hear from you if you’ve experienced abusive treatment by Memphis police.

Call them at 888-473-3730 or email the DOJ at community.memphis@usdoj.gov.

