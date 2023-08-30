Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Chipotle to open first location in Olive Branch

A Chipotle with a "Chipotlane" is seen in this courtesy photo.
(Hand-out | Chipotle)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Chipotle will open its first location in Olive Branch.

The new location will open on Thursday, August 31 at 8255 McGregor Crossing.

It will also feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, the drive-through lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders.

The restaurant will be open every day, Monday through Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Chipotle is also hiring at the Olive Branch location, click here to apply.

