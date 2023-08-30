Car chase ends with crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a call that led to a chase lasting about two hours.

The chase began just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and ended near Rivergate and New Horn Lake Road in South Memphis, according to MPD dispatch.

Our cameras were rolling as police caught one of the men involved.

According to MPD dispatch, officers are still searching for two more people.

Our photojournalist arrived within minutes of the call coming in.

It is unclear why police were chasing the Black Nissan involved - but we do know officers used spike strips to slow the car down before the crash.

MPD dispatch said the three people involved could be juveniles.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.