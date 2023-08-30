Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Car chase ends with crash in South Memphis

By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a call that led to a chase lasting about two hours.

The chase began just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and ended near Rivergate and New Horn Lake Road in South Memphis, according to MPD dispatch.

Our cameras were rolling as police caught one of the men involved.

According to MPD dispatch, officers are still searching for two more people.

Our photojournalist arrived within minutes of the call coming in.

It is unclear why police were chasing the Black Nissan involved - but we do know officers used spike strips to slow the car down before the crash.

MPD dispatch said the three people involved could be juveniles.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Memphian won $100K Powerball prize
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
Wynne Yellow Jackets
5 Star Story: Wynne rising
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
CrimeStoppers, Shelby County posts 12 murder cases for $10,000 each
MPD: Man shot at Memphis apartment complex