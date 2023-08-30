Breezy and below average afternoons to round out the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another afternoon with highs slightly below average, into the upper 80s, but a bit breezier. Winds this afternoon will be Northeast 10 to 15 mph but gusting around 20 to 30 mph. This will continue into Thursday along with drier air filtering in, making for an elevated risk for fire to get out of hand especially in areas around the Mississippi Delta. Avoid burning, if possible, over the next few days. Otherwise, pleasant conditions will prevail before a warmup into the weekend.

TONIGHT: A cool night ahead with lows a touch cooler into the low 60s. Winds will be North 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: A touch cooler with highs only reaching the mid-80s. Plentiful sunshine expected through the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Highs will be back around average for our extended Labor Day weekend. Low 90s are expected Friday into the weekend before getting into the mid-90s to start the week. Dry conditions will prevail for Friday and for Friday Night Football games but the story changes into the weekend. Slight rain chances come back for the Mid-South for the weekend and into the new work week. Rain will not be widespread but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out especially in areas of North Mississippi and along the Mississippi river.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.