Best Life: Relieving scoliosis pain

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Seven million people have been diagnosed with Scoliosis, and not just kids

There are two types of adult scoliosis – one starts as a teen and progresses into adulthood, and the other develops later in life and is related to osteoarthritis and spinal degeneration.

Doctors are helping to straighten things out, so older adults can live their golden years pain-free.

Cynthia Friedland surrounds herself with color.

Her days turned grey when the pain of scoliosis forced her to quit her job as an ICU nurse.

“I couldn’t function. I couldn’t sit, I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t lie down,” said Friedland.

Seventy percent of adults over the age of 60 have a curved spine. Twenty percent have curves greater than 20 degrees.

“As one age, then the joints in the discs then become incompetent, which can then cause scoliosis,” said Shay Bess, MD a Spine Surgeon at Denver International Spine Center.

Cynthia’s spine was pitched to the side and forward 40%. She had tried many procedures and medications. Fusion was a last resort.

“I think at some point, people run out of gas and they’re miserable,” said Bess.

During an 11-hour spinal deformity surgery, surgeon Shay Bess fused five segments of Cynthia’s spine together, bringing it back into alignment.

Doctor Bess says there is no age limit and has corrected spines like Cynthia’s for people well into their 80s.

It worked for Cynthia, and now she is doing things she never thought she would ever get the chance to do.

“I would never have thought about playing the piano before, but now, I can sit at a piano bench and play the piano,” said Friedland.

She is now living life one hundred percent pain-free.

Doctor Bess says pain is not the only reason people are opting to fix their backs later in life.

In several studies he has led with the International Spine Study Group, he found that self-image, not pain, is the leading factor in people opting to do surgery in their 60′s, 70′s and 80′s, and by straightening their backs, not only are they making them look better, which helps their self-image, it also eases their pain and improves their mental health.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

