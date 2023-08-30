Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud(MCSO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live.

Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in an unauthorized location, according to Madison County Jail records. The details of the charge were not immediately available in court records, but the arrest comes after accusations that Cole did not live in the district in which he was elected.

Cole, a doctor and Army veteran, was elected to the House of Representatives last year.

Voter fraud is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Alabama attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case against Cole, a spokeswoman confirmed.

House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter issued a statement Tuesday saying he had learned of Cole’s arrest and is waiting to learn more details.

“In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved,” Ledbetter said.

Elijah Boyd, the Libertarian candidate in the district, had filed an election challenge in civil court, arguing Cole did not live in District 10 and was not eligible to represent the district.

Court records were not immediately available to show if Cole has an attorney to speak on his behalf. His attorney in the election challenge is not representing him in the criminal case. Cole was released on bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in...
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
Tennessee lawmakers wrap up special session
Patient accused of killing Mid-South hand surgeon appears in court
$1.7M in federal funding given to Memphis Hospitality Hub
18-year-old accused of giving high school student marijuana candy