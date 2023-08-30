Advertise with Us
5 men arrested after breaking into boxcars overnight in South Memphis, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged 5 men who they say broke into boxcars overnight.

On August 30, 2023, at 1:53 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding prowlers on Paul R. Lowry in the South Memphis area.

Officers were advised that multiple individuals occupying several cars, including a truck, had cut a hole in the fence and were breaking into boxcars.

Officers also knew that a burglary had occurred the night before at this location, so they set a perimeter in the area, but the vehicles fled as officers arrived.

When police caught the cars, they took suspects Travis Mull, Damien Boone, and Darrius Lloyd into custody.

Suspects Jacquez West and Larry Lawrence were taken into custody after a foot chase and search.

Both suspects were transported to a hospital in non-critical condition.

They were both treated and released.

Larry Lawrence, 38, was charged with burglary, evading arrest, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Jacquez West, 28, was charged with burglary, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Travis Mull, 35, was charged with burglary and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

Damien Boone, 19, was charged with burglary and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

Darrius Lloyd, 30, was charged with burglary and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.

