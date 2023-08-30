1 injured during shooting in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to the call just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Union Avenue and Wagner Street, according to MPD dispatch.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch says one person was taken to Regional One hospital.

We are working to learn more about the shooting.

