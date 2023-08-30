Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 injured during shooting in Downtown Memphis

1 injured during shooting
1 injured during shooting(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to the call just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Union Avenue and Wagner Street, according to MPD dispatch.

Memphis Fire Department dispatch says one person was taken to Regional One hospital.

We are working to learn more about the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The scene of the tanker fire on Hwy 14
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash
Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Latest News

Kaiden McCray
Endangered 1-year-old boy missing in Mississippi
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright, breezy Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
8/30 First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild Wednesday; trending warmer by holiday weekend
DOJ announces civil rights investigation into MPD and the city
DOJ hosts public meeting to hear from Memphians concerning MPD