Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and a man have been arrested after allegedly carjacking someone at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on Monday morning.

Nia Ransfer, 27, is charged with carjacking and theft of property.

Tamarcus Alexander, 30, is charged with carjacking.

Officers responded to the carjacking at 12:40 a.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse located on 6120 Poplar Avenue.

The victim told police that he received a phone call from Ransfer asking him to give her a ride from the steakhouse.

When the victim arrived to pick her up, he noticed Ransfer’s boyfriend, who also needed a ride.

He said that her boyfriend could not get into his 2021 Kia Soul.

Ransfer’s boyfriend then got into the passenger side of the vehicle and began punching the victim in the face, according to police.

While Ransfer’s boyfriend was punching the victim in the face, she yelled to her boyfriend, “Take the car.”

She then ran over to open the driver’s side door causing the victim to fall out.

Ransfer then got into the vehicle with her boyfriend sitting on the passenger’s side and drove away, according to police.

The victim suffered lacerations to his mouth and swelling to the head.

Officers found Ransfer and her boyfriend on the same day at a residence on Old Village Lane.

The Kia Soul was left at a parking lot at the Pyro’s located on 1199 Ridgeway Road.

Ransfer and Alexander were taken into custody for further investigation.

The victim gave a statement and identified both Ransfer and Alexander in a 6-picture lineup.

Ransfer is being held on a $108,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Alexander is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 30.

