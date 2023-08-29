Advertise with Us
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks Music for the Masses featuring Tennessee Mass Choir

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about any upcoming Music from the Masses Friday, September 29 featuring the Tennessee Mass Choir.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

