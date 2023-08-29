Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in...
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime

Latest News

Air conditioning issues force Wooddale High students to go home early
MLGW warns customers to lookout for scams
Man arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with children in the car
MHP’s ‘Operation STOP’ back in session for new school year
Shelby County sheriff speaks on deadly weekend shooting in Downtown Memphis