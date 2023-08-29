Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delay in St. Francis County
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays on Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 3:22 a.m. on I-40 eastbound between Brinkley and Forrest City, according to ARDOT.
The left shoulder is blocked off.
