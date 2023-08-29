Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delay in St. Francis County

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - A tractor-trailer crash caused traffic delays on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 3:22 a.m. on I-40 eastbound between Brinkley and Forrest City, according to ARDOT.

The left shoulder is blocked off.

