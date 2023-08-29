‘They always attack the front runner’: Shelby County sheriff’s mayoral campaign headquarters vandalized by activist group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff and Memphis mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner’s campaign headquarters was vandalized Monday night by members of activist group DeCarcerate Memphis.

“Last night, a group of radical activists who support my opponent vandalized our headquarters and are burning our yard signs,” said Bonner in his campaign newsletter entitled, “They always attack the front runner.”

“The group ‘DeCarcerate Memphis’ wants to defund the police and free dangerous prisoners from jail and we can’t let them win,” said Bonner. “They know my campaign is a threat to everything they want to accomplish and it’s important we show them the community is united against their hate.”

DeCarcerate Memphis is a coalition that defines itself as having a mission to mitigate crime through community-led solutions as opposed to heavier policing.

In a video posted to social media, the group shows masked members taping body bags and signs featuring 52 names of those who’ve died during Bonner’s leadership, either due to an altercation with Bonner’s deputies or while in custody at 201 Poplar, across the front of his campaign headquarters.

“Bad for 201 Worse for 901,” “We need services, not surveillance,” and “52: Bonner’s body count” were just a few of the many messages displayed atop Bonner’s campaign posters.

“While we believe in the power of free expression and peaceful protest, these actions do not represent the values we hold dear in Memphis,” said Bonner. “Our city thrives when we come together to address our challenges, not when we tear each other down... Our campaign is committed to aggressively recruit more police officers, expand data and community policing, and hold accountable those that threaten our community.”

