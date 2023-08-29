Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tenn. Task Force 1 ready for deployment ahead of Hurricane Idalia

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Idalia is set to make landfall as early as Tuesday, and Tennessee Task Force 1 is headed to Pensacola, Florida to help.

The FEMA organization has 45 members ready to help with preparation and recovery efforts before the hurricane arrives.

The task force is prepared to stay there for up to 14 days but can be extended if needed.

National Hurricane Center predicts it to be a life-threatening category 3 storm as it mixes with the warm waters of The Gulf.

The storm could hit the southern coastal states all the way up to the Carolinas.

FEMA is warning those in affected areas to have an evacuation plan and an emergency communication plan.

Also, they said to make sure everything is charged up and gas tanks are full.

