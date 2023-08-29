Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A tanker truck overturned on Hwy 14 in Tipton County, sending a fireball into the air Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Hwy 14 and Mt. Carmel Road.

All traffic is currently closed on Hwy 14 while crews work to clear the fiery crash.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in...
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.
Sunshine and a few clouds hang around as the week continues for the Mid-South. A mild northeast...
Breezy and below average conditions over the next few days
18-year-old accused of giving high school students edibles
18-year-old accused of giving high school student marijuana candy
Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash