Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim was found dead at a Memphis apartment complex Monday night.

At 7:16 p.m., Memphis police responded to a man-down call in the 5900 block of Lucy Crest Cove at the Highland Hills Apartments, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, according to police.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

