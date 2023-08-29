Advertise with Us
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim was found dead at a Memphis apartment complex Monday night.

At 7:16 p.m., Memphis police responded to a man-down call in the 5900 block of Lucy Crest Cove at the Highland Hills Apartments, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available, according to police.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

