Residents raise concerns over growing number of Downtown crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some residents who live in the hardest-hit spots Downtown are looking to move.

One resident says his neighbors are leaving in droves.

Mike Baker has lived Downtown for three years now, and until July, he’s had one of the best views in the city.

“Way up here on the eighth floor,” Mike said, pointing to one of the top floors of the historic Hotel Chisca in the heart of Downtown Memphis. “I could see FedExForum, all of Downtown, and even both bridges.”

That stellar view, Baker said, started to lose its luster a few months ago because of rising crime throughout Downtown.

“I’ve just been watching the crime get worse and worse,” Baker told Action News 5. “It’s week by week these days.”

Baker said just Monday morning, in the wake of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, he heard a few of the Chisca residents in the office begging to get out of their lease.

“They’re scared,” Baker said. “And I don’t blame them. I would get out if I could.”

Baker, who is epileptic, can’t leave Downtown. That’s because his disability doesn’t allow him to drive, and he relies on the walkability of the Downtown core to get the things he needs.

His disability is also triggered by a lack of sleep—something he says was happening a lot when he lived in the coveted corner unit.

“I moved down to the courtyard level,” Baker said. “I miss my view, but at least I can get some sleep.”

Baker shared multiple videos he’s taken over the last six months, which include drag-racing and gun-wielding criminals carrying on unchecked in the Main Street Arts District and Beale Street.

“It’s lawless,” Baker said. “And I feel like nobody is doing anything about it.”

A few weeks ago, the Memphis Police Department announced a new Traffic Control Plan to help curb the problems plaguing Baker and others Downtown.

But a few blocks away from the barricades of the new traffic plan, a woman was shot and killed inside her car, and two more were injured.

“The 2020 Census showed this was the fastest growing zip-codes in the city,” said President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association Jerred Price. “This year there’s a 20% increase in homes on the market.”

Price said this is troubling for his beloved Downtown Memphis, but speaks of a troubling trend the city is about to embark on overall.

“The criminals are going to make the whole city go downhill,” Price said. “Anybody that lives anywhere in the city is scared of the direction it’s going and I hope we can get a handle on it before we see a mass population flee.”

But Baker worries the tipping point to turn it around may have already passed.

“You don’t wait until there is a mass shooting over here, another over there, to act,” Baker said. “You act when you see a trend and that trend started years ago. Crooks run this city now.”

