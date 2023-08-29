Rep. Pearson considers pressing assault charges against Speaker Sexton following altercation at State House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) has consulted his attorney and is contemplating moving forward with assault charges against House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) after an altercation Tuesday when the Tennessee special legislative session adjourned.

In a video provided by the Associated Press, as Speaker Sexton was exiting the well in the Tennessee State House, he was approached by Pearson. It appears the speaker then shoves Pearson.

The special session on public safety adjourned Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.