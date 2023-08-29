Advertise with Us
Rep. Pearson considers pressing assault charges against Speaker Sexton following altercation at State House

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson,...
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, center, pushes past Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D- Nashville after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) has consulted his attorney and is contemplating moving forward with assault charges against House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) after an altercation Tuesday when the Tennessee special legislative session adjourned.

In a video provided by the Associated Press, as Speaker Sexton was exiting the well in the Tennessee State House, he was approached by Pearson. It appears the speaker then shoves Pearson.

The special session on public safety adjourned Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

