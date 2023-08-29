Quiet, mild week ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice change this week for the Mid-South with highs staying just below average through the week. Today, highs will reach the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine expected into the afternoon. Northerly wind will persist today and tomorrow aiding into the comfortable conditions but also making it a bit breezy into the afternoons.

TONIGHT: Another cooler night ahead with lows dipping into the mid 60s. A clear night ahead with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Almost a carbon copy of today with a bit breezier into the afternoon. Winds gusts could be 15 to upwards of 20 mph for some in the back half of the day. Highs will once again reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny conditions through the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and slightly below average conditions will be persistent until the weekend when highs will go back to the low 90s. A few showers are possible through the extended Labor Day weekend, but most will stay dry through the holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.