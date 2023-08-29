Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Quiet, mild week ahead

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice change this week for the Mid-South with highs staying just below average through the week. Today, highs will reach the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine expected into the afternoon. Northerly wind will persist today and tomorrow aiding into the comfortable conditions but also making it a bit breezy into the afternoons.

TONIGHT: Another cooler night ahead with lows dipping into the mid 60s. A clear night ahead with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Almost a carbon copy of today with a bit breezier into the afternoon. Winds gusts could be 15 to upwards of 20 mph for some in the back half of the day. Highs will once again reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny conditions through the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry and slightly below average conditions will be persistent until the weekend when highs will go back to the low 90s. A few showers are possible through the extended Labor Day weekend, but most will stay dry through the holiday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in...
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Sunshine and a few clouds hang around as the week continues for the Mid-South. A mild northeast...
Breezy and below average conditions over the next few days
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, lower humidity through mid-late week
8/29 First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonably mild mid-late week
WMC First Alert Weather
Slightly below average temperatures and lots of sun through Thursday