Murder suspect in custody after police chase, crash

The crash scene at Ridgeway Road
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of killing a man and injuring another at the Tanglewood Apartments on Sunday has been arrested and charged after a police chase Monday afternoon.

At 1:18 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a silver Nissan Sentra on I-40 East at Covington Pike.

The driver, 21-year-old Keishun Smith, was believed to be responsible for Sunday night’s fatal shooting on Tangle Oaks Drive, police say.

Smith allegedly refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Officers say they witnessed Smith throw a firearm from the car in the area of I-240 and Mount Moriah Road.

Officers deployed Stop Sticks just as Smith allegedly tried to strike an officer with his car at Ridgeway Road and Belle Forrest Drive.

Smith then lost control of the car, struck a pole, then bailed, according to police.

He was then quickly taken into custody.

Smith is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, intentionally evading arrest in auto, evading arrest, reckless driving, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and four counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

No bond or court hearing information is available at this time.

