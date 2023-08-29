MPD: Murder suspect arrested after deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested and charged a murder suspect accused of killing one and injuring another in a double shooting Friday morning.

Justin Parries, 41, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated burglary, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police were called to the scene at a home on Glencoe Road just before 6 a.m. Friday.

A woman and man were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead and the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, undercover officers with the Memphis Police Department found Parries driving a silver Chevrolet Cruze in the 5700 block of Knight Arnold Road.

Police captured Parries, who was armed at the time of his arrest, without incident.

He is due in court Tuesday.

No bond information is available at this time.

