Man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of firearm

A Shelby County man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm
A Shelby County man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge sentenced a Shelby County man to prison for drug and firearm charges.

Devin Wiseman, 37, was sentenced to 180 months for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Wiseman was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Mark S. Norris to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

On October 18, 2021, Memphis police made a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze bearing fake temporary tags.

Officers discovered Wiseman, the driver of the vehicle, had a revoked driver’s license and the passenger admitted they were smoking marijuana in the car, according to court documents.

A black pistol was also discovered by officers underneath the passenger seat and an extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition on the driver’s side door pocket.

Wiseman admitted to owning the firearm.

In May 2023, a federal court decided that Wiseman’s three prior violent felony crimes were committed on separate occasions, which resulted in an increased sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act.

