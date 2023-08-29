Man injured during shooting in North Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in a home on Oak Branch Circle South in North Shelby County around 12:50 a.m.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

One person was detained, according to SCSO.

We are working to gather more information.

