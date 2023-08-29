Man arrested after crash leaves 1-year-old injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested after a car crash left a one-year-old injured, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Haven Warren Jr., 37, is charged with aggravated child neglect, failing to yield right of way causing serious injury, and violating child restraint laws.

On May 31, 2023, officers responded to a crash on Millbranch Road and Dolan Drive.

Warren Jr. told officers that he was driving northbound in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu on Millbranch Road and attempted to make a left turn to go west on Dolan Drive.

While turning left, his car was hit on the passenger side by the front of a 2008 Ford Taurus X, according to the affidavit.

One-year-old, Haven Warren III was a passenger in the front seat of the Chevrolet Malibu, unrestrained and without a child seat.

Haven Warren III was critically injured in the crash and was transported to Lebonhuer Children’s Hospital with a broken femur, a head injury and was intubated.

Warren is expected to appear in court on Sept. 1 at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.