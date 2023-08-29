Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Investigators: Natural gas led to deadly Mooresville home explosion

On Tuesday, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office announced the result of its investigation.
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22....
Dramatic drone footage showed what was left of a Mooresville home after it exploded on Aug. 22. The explosion killed one person and injured another.(Source: WBTV Drone 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators ruled a natural gas explosion destroyed a Mooresville home last week, killing one person and injuring another.

That explosion and collapse happened Aug. 22 on Barber Loop, near Lake Norman. Robert Farley, 61, the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died as a result.

The 6,391-square-foot home was a total loss, along with several vehicles, first responders said.

Caption

On Tuesday, the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office announced the result of its investigation, stating the natural gas explosion had an unknown point of origin.

“Further investigation into the cause and origin cannot be continued due to the instability of the remaining structure,” according to Iredell County Emergency Management. “Any remaining investigations will be conducted by the owner’s insurance provider.”

Debris such as wood and insulation was strewn about the property following the explosion, while the road near where the home once stood was filled with glass. A car in the driveway was covered in rubble.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in...
‘Criminals run the city’: Downtown residents furious over string of deadly shootings, rise in property crime
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
The scene at Lucy Crest Cove
Shooting victim found dead at Memphis apartment complex

Latest News

Nia Ransfer (left), Tamarcus Alexander (right)
Woman, man arrested after alleged carjacking at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
CrimeStoppers, Shelby County posts 12 murder cases for $10,000 each
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks Music for the Masses featuring Tennessee Mass Choir
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks Music for the Masses featuring Tennessee Mass Choir
MPD and Crimestoppers to make special announcement
Tanker truck overturns, ignites on Hwy 14 in Tipton Co.