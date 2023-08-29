Advertise with Us
Horn Lake man accused of stealing game machines from multiple gas stations across Memphis

Ladarius Stewart, 43
Ladarius Stewart, 43
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man has been arrested and charged after police say he was seen on surveillance video stealing game machines from gas stations across Memphis.

Between August 10-15, cashiers at five Memphis gas stations told police they witnessed one or several thieves take gaming machines from their stores.

In all cases, the thief/thieves were seen loading the machines into a gray Dodge Ram.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video at all five stores and determined that 43-year-old Ladarius Stewart was involved in each theft.

All employees positively identified Stewart as one of the alleged thieves from photo lineups.

Police say all five machines were worth $10,000, not including cash inside.

Tuesday, Stewart was arrested and charged with five counts of felony property theft.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

No bond information is available at this time.

