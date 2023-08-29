First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild, lower humidity through mid-late week

TUESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds hang around as the week continues for the Mid-South. A mild northeast breeze will stick around in the wake of the secondary front. Morning 60s will rebound to the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon hours. Lows will fall back, under mostly clear skies, to the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine looks to win out amid a mild, breezy northeast flow through mid-week in the Mid-South. Expect highs to top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s again. Wind gusts could peak around 25-30 mph at times as drier air filters in on the western far periphery of landfalling Idalia to our southeast. Locally, we’ll remain quiet through the day with lows falling, under mainly clear skies, into the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our quiet pattern continues through the latter half of the week. A reinforcing shot of drier and mild air will sink into the region for Thursday – with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Quickly, after several northerly breeze days – the winds will begin to turn more southerly as the Gulf of Mexico opens back up. Highs will start to climb quickly back around 90 for Friday; into the lower and middle 90s for the Labor Day holiday weekend. A rogue shower or storm can’t be ruled out – though, most will remain dry.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia will likely make a landfall in Florida by Wednesday, as a ‘major’ storm – given the deep warmth of the Gulf of Mexico, rapid intensification is possible as it approaches NE Florida. Storm surge impacts will likely impact much of the Gulf side of the Florida peninsula, in addition to torrential rain and wind impacts. After Idalia makes landfall in Florida, it’ll zoom northward along a stalled boundary toward Georgia and the Carolinas before turning eastward out to sea off eastern North Carolina and may linger offshore. This will, actually, help to keep our weather quiet through the week ahead. Ahead of Idalia is major Hurricane Franklin – shooting the gap between the US east coast and Bermuda, indirectly bringing large surf to the east coast and indirect bands of rain and wind to Bermuda through mid-week before turning out to sea.

