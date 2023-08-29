CrimeStoppers, Shelby County posts 12 murder cases for $10,000 each
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced in a press conference that 12 special awards of $10,000 each have been posted in murder cases from throughout the city.
The CrimeStoppers Spotlight Awards are made possible by anonymous Memphians who are concerned about the rate of serious crime and gun violence in the city. They have contributed $85,000 to make that happen.
The donation along with regular CrimeStoppers budgeted fund makes the $120,000 in potential cash payouts possible.
The 12 murder victims are:
Ja’Kobe White, 15, of Memphis, killed May 2, 2021
Andrew Rainer, 22, of Memphis, killed October 3, 2021
Larry Thorn, 27, of Memphis, killed January 20, 2023
Vanity Macklin, 33, of Southaven, killed May 3, 2022
Akeem Brown, 17, of Memphis, killed May 21, 2023
Glenn Cofield, 57, of Memphis, killed June 7, 2019
Marlon Bobo, 29, of Memphis, killed June 18, 2021
Jeffrey Miller, 22, of Memphis, killed March 20, 2022
Donald Ertler, 64, of Memphis, killed December 31, 2021
Xavier Tankersley, 17, of Memphis, killed March 5, 2023
Darwin Hill, 29, of Memphis, killed January 21, 2023
Brown also stated that CrimeStoppers is creating a new website dedicated to informing the public about any additional prizes for local felonies.
