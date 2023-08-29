CrimeStoppers, Shelby County posts 12 murder cases for $10,000 each

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County announced in a press conference that 12 special awards of $10,000 each have been posted in murder cases from throughout the city.

The CrimeStoppers Spotlight Awards are made possible by anonymous Memphians who are concerned about the rate of serious crime and gun violence in the city. They have contributed $85,000 to make that happen.

The donation along with regular CrimeStoppers budgeted fund makes the $120,000 in potential cash payouts possible.

The 12 murder victims are:

Ja’Kobe White, 15, of Memphis, killed May 2, 2021

Andrew Rainer, 22, of Memphis, killed October 3, 2021

Larry Thorn, 27, of Memphis, killed January 20, 2023

Vanity Macklin, 33, of Southaven, killed May 3, 2022

Akeem Brown, 17, of Memphis, killed May 21, 2023

Glenn Cofield, 57, of Memphis, killed June 7, 2019

Marlon Bobo, 29, of Memphis, killed June 18, 2021

Jeffrey Miller, 22, of Memphis, killed March 20, 2022

Donald Ertler, 64, of Memphis, killed December 31, 2021

Xavier Tankersley, 17, of Memphis, killed March 5, 2023

Darwin Hill, 29, of Memphis, killed January 21, 2023

The 12 murders have been chosen by CrimeStoppers from scores of homicide cases we studied because each could be solved with just one or two calls from the public with helpful information. We often say that someone knows something in every felony case. That really is true. We hope the extraordinary cash awards available in these cases will urge someone to contact us with information we can pass to detectives.

Brown also stated that CrimeStoppers is creating a new website dedicated to informing the public about any additional prizes for local felonies.

