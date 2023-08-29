Continued warm but comfortable for late August standards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny through sunset with temperatures in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 mph. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

LATE WEEK: Quiet and dry weather will prevail with near seasonal temperatures. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s Thursday with more sunshine. Highs will be close to 90 on Friday. Lows each night will be in the 60s Thursday night and around 70 Friday night.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and muggier with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 70s. That trend will continue into Labor Day on Monday.

HURRICANE IDALIA: Landfall is projected in the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday morning north of Cedar Key as a major hurricane with 110 mph winds or higher. It will impact the Big Bend down to Tampa with high storm surge, then inland with high wind in Jacksonville. This will actually help to keep our weather quiet through the weekend well to the west of it.

