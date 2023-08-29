Best Life: Obesity increase risk of deadly disease

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Obesity is a chronic disease that leads to very poor health.

A body mass index of 30 or higher is classified as obese and over 100 million people in the United States fit the class.

Recent research shows that obesity can have an even worse effect on your health than ever before.

Forty-two percent of Americans are classified as obese and this puts them at risk for developing deadly diseases like cancer.

“There are a number of obesity-related cancers, which are 13 different kinds. These are cancers of the stomach, of the liver, the gallbladder, the pancreas, the colon and rectum, ovaries, uterus, even breast cancer,” said Dr. Rickesha Wilson a General and Bariatric Surgeon at The Cleveland Clinic.

Recent research from The Cleveland Clinic shows that instead of lifestyle modifications, longer-lasting permanent therapies could be the gateway to saving lives.

“It seems like bariatric surgery can reduce that risk significantly,” said Dr. Wilson.

Bariatric surgery has been shown to be the most effective way for people with obesity to lose weight, and in a study of 5,000 patients who underwent bariatric surgery, patients showed a 32% lower risk of developing cancer and a 48% lower risk of dying from cancer.

“We found that for weight loss strategies, bariatric surgery is the most effective,” said Dr. Wilson.

Most insurance companies will partially cover the amount for bariatric surgery if the patient is in stage three of chronic obesity.

