901 Now: Whitehaven native creates Memphis trivia game

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking for some in-home entertainment for 901 Week?

A Whitehaven native hopes his Memphis trivia game will spark some Memphis pride and fun with 200 cards that feature everything that makes Memphis, Memphis.

“Memphians have that pride about their city and it’s just another way for them to show that,” Jamal Boddie said. “You get your people together, have a game night a few Memphis beverages if you will and just have a great time.”

Jamal Boddie created the trivia card game “You Can’t Say That: Memphis Mane Edition” in 2021.

You Can't Say That: Memphis Mane Edition
You Can't Say That: Memphis Mane Edition(Action News 5)

Similar to Taboo, players give each other clues to guess a word without saying the clue words provided on the card.

The goal of the game goes beyond guessing landmarks and celebrities but also evokes certain memories in the 901.

“It’s always brings laugh because you don’t know what someone else knows about it so if you pull Liberty Land or you pull Crystal Palace, you don’t know what someone else remembers so you’re trying to figure some things out,” Boddie said. “So, it starts a conversation. I remember when I was in 10th grade, and we used to go over here or they shot hustle and flow in the parking lot of Crystal Palace, and I was there.”

Boddie reached out to Action News 5 after learning about the “Na Bruh” trivia app. Similar in concept, but with different questions, the You Can’t Say That: Memphis Mane Edition, is just another way the Whitehaven native hopes Memphians can go down memory lane.

“This is just a game to celebrate the history of our city, the future of our city, and where we see the city going and how much the city means to us,” Boddie said.

You can purchase the game online here: You Can’t Say That: Memphis Mane Edition – You Can’t Say That Game (youcantsaythatgame.com) or in-store at Oxbeau, Paradox at PeCo or Feelin’ Memphis locations.

