80-year-old dies at Shelby County Jail

Shelby County Jail
Shelby County Jail(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 80-year-old man died at Shelby County Jail earlier this month.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death of Thomas Earl Williams.

Williams was found dead on August 22.

No information has been released on how he died.

