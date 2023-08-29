80-year-old dies at Shelby County Jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 80-year-old man died at Shelby County Jail earlier this month.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death of Thomas Earl Williams.

Williams was found dead on August 22.

No information has been released on how he died.

