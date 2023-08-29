Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
18-year-old accused of giving high school student edible

18-year-old accused of giving high school students edibles
18-year-old accused of giving high school students edibles(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is accused of giving a minor drugs at Sheffield High School.

Oliver Arnaado is charged with gifts of adulterated candy or food.

Memphis Police Department spoke with the mother of a 16-year-old who said Arnaado gave her daughter a marijuana gummy in the school cafeteria on August 18.

After the teenager ate it, Arnaado told her it was marijuana and started laughing, said the mother.

According to the affidavit, before the teen fainted she said “Marijuana, Oliver.”

She was taken to the hospital and said she didn’t want to die.

The school officers searched Arnaado but he did not have any drugs on him.

The mother said one of the suspect’s friends came to her home and asked not to get the police involved.

Arnaado was taken into custody and admitted to giving her the laced gummy, said police.

