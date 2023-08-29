$100K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people in Tennessee won thousands of dollars from Powerball tickets.

Two Powerball players, one in Memphis and one in Goodlettsville matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball on Monday night to win the base prize of $50,000.

The prize doubled to $100,000 for the Memphis player because he or she added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, so the Power Play number was drawn twice.

The tickets were sold at Express 7/11 Market, 1751 S. Prescott Road in Memphis and Galbreath Shop Rite, 5778 Lickton Pike in Goodlettsville.

Congratulations to both winners.

