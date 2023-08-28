Advertise with Us
UofM Athletics invites community to celebrate ‘901 Week’ leading to football opener

The Memphis mascot performs before an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Central...
The Memphis mascot performs before an NCAA college football game between Memphis and Central Florida Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Athletics is inviting the community to “901 Week” which will celebrate what makes Memphis special and the start of the Tigers’ football season.

901 Week will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

The week will include five days of tiger-themed activities including:

  • Tigers in the City – Monday, Aug. 28
  • Fan Appreciation – Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • Tigers in the Community – Wednesday, Aug. 30
  • Throwback Thursday – Thursday, Aug. 31
  • College Colors Day – Friday, Sept. 1
  • 901 Game: Memphis vs. Bethune-Cookman – Saturday, Sept. 2

These activities will lead up to the season opener against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

For more information click here.

