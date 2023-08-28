UofM Athletics invites community to celebrate ‘901 Week’ leading to football opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Athletics is inviting the community to “901 Week” which will celebrate what makes Memphis special and the start of the Tigers’ football season.

901 Week will take place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

The week will include five days of tiger-themed activities including:

Tigers in the City – Monday, Aug. 28

Fan Appreciation – Tuesday, Aug. 29

Tigers in the Community – Wednesday, Aug. 30

Throwback Thursday – Thursday, Aug. 31

College Colors Day – Friday, Sept. 1

901 Game: Memphis vs. Bethune-Cookman – Saturday, Sept. 2

These activities will lead up to the season opener against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

For more information click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.