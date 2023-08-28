Advertise with Us
Unclaimed veteran to be reburied in Memphis

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unclaimed Veteran CPO Norman John Henry will be reburied this week.

He will be disinterred Wednesday morning, August 30, from his burial spot at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

He will then be reburied at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. at 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner says law enforcement in Tipton County will be assisting with the procession.

“The community is invited to attend and show respect for the service of CPO Henry. Prayers are appreciated for all of our veterans and we will continue to support them to their final resting place,” Turner said.

The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Unclaimed Veteran Remains Standard Operating Procedure was created in 2013 to give a proper burial for unclaimed veterans at state cemeteries.

