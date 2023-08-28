Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tips and tricks to save money while shopping online

Americans projected to spend $925 billion online in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Statistica projects that 274 million Americans will make an online purchase in 2023, with many hoping to score a good deal.

One easy way to potentially get a discount is to leave an item in the online cart instead of purchasing it. NerdWallet said this could trigger an “abandoned cart promotion,” where the retailer sends a discount offer to encourage the purchase.

NerdWallet has an article that has tips on how to find good deals online, such as:

  • Be aware of yearly sales cycles to get the best prices on specific purchases. For example, January tends to be the best time to buy fitness equipment and August is a good month to stock up on school supplies.
  • Consider joining retail mailing lists. They often offer first-time buyer discounts and notifications of flash sales and other good deals.
  • Leverage apps and shopping tools to find the best price. Browser extensions like Honey and Rakuten track items across the web for the best price while also offering cash back and rewards points.

The Federal Trade Commission also offers tips on online shopping such as:

  • Make sure to understand the total cost of an item including shipping and handling, taxes or other fees before completing purchase.
  • Be wary of expensive brand name items offered for a very low cost – these items could be counterfeit.
  • Know your rights as a consumer. For example, if a seller doesn’t ship a purchased item, they are required by law to issue a refund, not just a store credit or gift card.

Watching Your Wallet also has many articles on other ways you can save money while shopping:

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Memphis shooting
MSU student found dead on campus was from Madison, university says
15-year-old Madison Stevenson disappeared after visiting a friend
15-year-old girl missing after visiting a friend’s home; family searches for answers
Kroger distribution center in Memphis
Worker who died at Kroger distribution center identified; employees claim it was heat-related
1 juvenile critically injured, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say
1-year-old shot and in critical condition, 1 woman dead after shooting on West Red Oaks Drive, police say

Latest News

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Lockdown ended at UNC-Chapel Hill after reports of armed person; suspect at large
Marteze Logan Jr. (L) and Codarries Page (R)
2 arrested after shooting at Covington apartments
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21,...
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
LNL: UNC Chapel Hill student gives firsthand account of shooting investigation on campus