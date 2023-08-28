Slightly below average temperatures and lots of sun through Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. Sun will mix with some clouds, mainly south of Memphis into north MS.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine with only a few clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Quiet and dry weather will prevail with near seasonal temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will remain in the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine. We’ll quickly rebound into the low 90s for Friday. Lows each night will be in the 60s to around 70.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Partly cloudy and muggier with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA: Landfall will happen on the west coast of Florida by mid-week as a hurricane thanks to the intensely warmth of the Gulf of Mexico. Winds could reach or exceed 115 mph winds. It will impact the Big Bend down through the west coast of Florida including Tampa. Inland areas from Orlando to Jacksonville could have wind impacts. Damaging wind and storm surge are likely in the coastal communities. This will actually help to keep our weather quiet through the weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.