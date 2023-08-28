Sheriff speaks on deadly weekend shooting in Downtown Memphis as residents move in droves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shootings this weekend sent bullets flying across almost every part of the city, including one shooting that left one woman dead on South Main Street.

Now, the Shelby County County sheriff is asking for all hands on deck to clean up Downtown crime. Meanwhile, several residents have decided they can’t wait.

The Memphis Police Department says the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday in the Downtown area was a targeted attack.

Officers found three shooting victims.

The first victim, a woman, was found in her car at South Main Street and Pontotoc Avenue. Police say she later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Another woman was found on Front Street and Madison Avenue, and a man was found on Vance Avenue.

Both were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where they remain at last check.

The gunman is still on the run.

Monday, Shelby County Sheriff and mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner said more must be done.

”Well, I think all the citizens of Memphis and even all of Shelby County, we are all frustrated,” he said. “We are all frustrated of what’s going on in our city.”

With upcoming events like 901 Week and the Southern Heritage Classic, Sheriff Bonner said he is looking to pay overtime to protect and maintain the safety of citizens.

“We’re asking THP to come in along with the Sheriff’s Office to provide additional manpower Downtown,” said Bonner.

While the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were left out of the city’s original Downtown traffic control plan, Sheriff Bonner said it is going to take collaboration from other law enforcement agencies to enforce the law.

”It’s time to get Tennessee Highway Patrol down here to assist us all, because I only have a certain amount, 600 deputies if you will,” Bonner said. “With all the other things that we’re doing or required to do by state law, we need some additional help.”

Sheriff Bonner expects to have a plan together by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, some residents who live in the hardest-hit spots Downtown are looking to move.

One resident says his neighbors are leaving in droves.

Mike Baker has lived Downtown for three years now, and until July, he’s had one of the best views in the city.

“Way up here on the eighth floor,” Mike said, pointing to one of the top floors of the historic Hotel Chisca in the heart of Downtown Memphis. “I could see FedExForum, all of Downtown, and even both bridges.”

Mike Baker, Hotel Chisca resident (Action News 5)

That stellar view, Baker said, started to lose its luster a few months ago because of rising crime throughout Downtown.

“I’ve just been watching the crime get worse and worse,” Baker told Action News 5. “It’s week by week these days.”

Baker said just Monday morning, in the wake of the violent attack early Sunday morning, he heard a few of the Chisca residents in the office begging to get out of their lease.

“They’re scared,” Baker said. “And I don’t blame them. I would get out if I could.”

Baker, who is epileptic, can’t leave Downtown. That’s because his disability doesn’t allow him to drive, and he relies on the walkability of the Downtown core to get the things he needs.

His disability is also triggered by a lack of sleep—something he says was happening a lot when he lived in the coveted corner unit.

“I moved down to the courtyard level,” Baker said. “I miss my view, but at least I can get some sleep.”

Baker shared multiple videos he’s taken over the last six months, which include drag-racing and gun-wielding criminals carrying on unchecked in the Main Street Arts District and Beale Street.

“It’s lawless,” Baker said. “And I feel like nobody is doing anything about it.”

A few weeks ago, the Memphis Police Department announced a new Traffic Control Plan to help curb the problems plaguing Baker and others Downtown.

But a few blocks away from the barricades of the new traffic plan, a woman was shot and killed inside her car, and two more were injured.

“The 2020 Census showed this was the fastest growing zip-codes in the city,” said President of the Downtown Neighborhood Association Jerred Price. “This year there’s a 20% increase in homes on the market.”

Price said this is troubling for his beloved Downtown Memphis, but speaks of a troubling trend the city is about to embark on overall.

“The criminals are going to make the whole city go downhill,” Price said. “Anybody that lives anywhere in the city is scared of the direction it’s going and I hope we can get a handle on it before we see a mass population flee.”

But Baker worries the tipping point to turn it around may have already passed.

“You don’t wait until there is a mass shooting over here, another over there, to act,” Baker said. “You act when you see a trend and that trend started years ago. Crooks run this city now.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.