Rooftop bar in Midtown Memphis places as one of USA Today’s ‘Best Hotel Bars’

Tiger & Peacock
Tiger & Peacock
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ Tiger & Peacock has placed as one of the country’s “Best Hotel Bars” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The upscale Midtown rooftop bar and lounge perched atop The Memphian in Overton Square was named No. 8 in the country amongst bars with great atmospheres and stellar mixologists.

Click HERE to view USA Today’s “Best Hotel Bars” 2023

Tiger & Peacock is described as having a mysterious, celestial vibe, perfect for flights of fancy.

With great city views, Tiger & Peacock is the place to go for craft cocktails and a globally inspired menu of shared snacks and small plates.

It is the only hotel bar in Tennessee to place for this year’s contest.

Craft Cocktails With Tiger And Peacock

