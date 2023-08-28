Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searches for car involved in downtown shooting

MPD searches for car involved in shooting on South Main Street
MPD searches for car involved in shooting on South Main Street(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that took place on South Main Street.

On August 27, 2023, at 2:53 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on South Main Street.

A female victim was found shot and died from her injuries.

Two other victims were shot and had minor injuries.

The shooter was last seen fleeing the scene in a newer model gray four-door Dodge Charger with a black spoiler.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

