MPD searches for car involved in downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that took place on South Main Street.

On August 27, 2023, at 2:53 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on South Main Street.

A female victim was found shot and died from her injuries.

Two other victims were shot and had minor injuries.

The shooter was last seen fleeing the scene in a newer model gray four-door Dodge Charger with a black spoiler.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

